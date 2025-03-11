Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Gonzaga in WCC Championship game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-8, 15-4 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (28-4, 18-1 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-8, 15-4 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (28-4, 18-1 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Saint Mary’s (CA) and Gonzaga meet in the WCC Championship.

The Gaels’ record in WCC games is 18-1, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 15-4 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Gonzaga has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Saint Mary’s (CA) won 74-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Mikey Lewis led Saint Mary’s (CA) with 18 points, and Graham Ike led Gonzaga with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Gaels. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ike is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Khalif Battle is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.