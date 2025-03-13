Saint Louis meets Davidson in A-10 Tournament

Davidson Wildcats (17-15, 7-12 A-10) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (18-13, 11-7 A-10) Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (17-15, 7-12 A-10) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (18-13, 11-7 A-10)

Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays in the A-10 Tournament against Davidson.

The Billikens are 11-7 against A-10 opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Saint Louis is 4-3 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 7-12 in A-10 play. Davidson has an 8-15 record against opponents above .500.

Saint Louis makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Davidson averages 72.4 points per game, 2.3 more than the 70.1 Saint Louis gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Saint Louis won the last meeting 57-56 on Feb. 26. Isaiah Swope scored 23 to help lead Saint Louis to the win, and Connor Kochera scored 22 points for Davidson.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swope is averaging 16.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Reed Bailey is averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Kochera is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.