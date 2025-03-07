Saint Louis hosts Edwards and Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (13-17, 8-9 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (17-13, 10-7 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (13-17, 8-9 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (17-13, 10-7 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Saint Louis after Maximus Edwards scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 71-62 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Billikens are 13-3 in home games. Saint Louis has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Dukes are 8-9 in A-10 play. Duquesne is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Saint Louis averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Saint Louis gives up.

The Billikens and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 17.7 points. Robbie Avila is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 12.9 points for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

