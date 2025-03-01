Saint Joseph’s wins 90-76 over Fordham

NEW YORK (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 27 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Fordham 90-76 on Saturday. Brown also added…

NEW YORK (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 27 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Fordham 90-76 on Saturday.

Brown also added six rebounds and five assists for the Hawks (19-10, 11-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rasheer Fleming added 20 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Erik Reynolds II had 17 points and shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Jackie Johnson III led the Rams (11-18, 3-13) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Josh Rivera added 14 points for Fordham. Jahmere Tripp also had 13 points. The Rams prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Saint Joseph’s hosts Rhode Island and Fordham plays George Washington at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

