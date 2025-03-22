Saint Joseph’s (PA) aims for 25th victory this season in matchup against Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (19-14, 12-8 Big East) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (24-9, 14-7 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (19-14, 12-8 Big East) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (24-9, 14-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Hawks play the Villanova.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Villanova is sixth in the Big East with 14.2 assists per game led by Jasmine Bascoe averaging 4.1.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Villanova won 81-65 in the last meeting on Dec. 1. Bascoe led the Wildcats with 26 points, and Mackenzie Smith led the Hawks with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Ziegler is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Smith is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maddie Webber averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Bascoe is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

