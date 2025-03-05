Saint Joseph’s defeats Rhode Island 91-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II’s 22 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Rhode Island 91-74 on Wednesday. Reynolds also added…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II’s 22 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Rhode Island 91-74 on Wednesday.

Reynolds also added five assists for the Hawks (20-10, 12-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rasheer Fleming added 19 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had seven rebounds and four steals. Anthony Finkley had 18 points and went 7 of 11 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Sebastian Thomas finished with 15 points and five assists for the Rams (17-12, 6-11). David Green added 13 points for Rhode Island. Javonte Brown also had 11 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play Saturday. Saint Joseph’s visits La Salle and Rhode Island takes on Fordham at home in regular-season finales.

