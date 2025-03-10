Saint Francis (PA) plays in NEC Tournament against the Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-23, 6-10 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (11-18, 9-7 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-23, 6-10 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (11-18, 9-7 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays in the NEC Tournament against Le Moyne.

The Red Flash’s record in NEC games is 9-7, and their record is 2-11 in non-conference games. Saint Francis (PA) averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dolphins are 6-10 against NEC opponents.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (40.8%).

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Johnson is averaging 10 points for the Red Flash. Marissa Shelton is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

