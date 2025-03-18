Saint Bonaventure squares off against Kent State in NIT matchup

Kent State Golden Flashes (22-11, 12-8 MAC) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (22-11, 10-10 A-10) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (22-11, 12-8 MAC) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (22-11, 10-10 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces Kent State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 play is 10-10, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure scores 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 12-8 against MAC opponents. Kent State is third in the MAC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 7.7.

Saint Bonaventure makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Kent State averages 8.8 more points per game (73.7) than Saint Bonaventure allows (64.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. Lajae Jones is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Sullinger is averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

