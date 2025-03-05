Saint Bonaventure hosts Diggins and UMass

UMass Minutemen (12-17, 7-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-10, 7-9 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UMass Minutemen (12-17, 7-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-10, 7-9 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Saint Bonaventure after Rahsool Diggins scored 29 points in UMass’ 91-88 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Bonnies are 11-3 in home games. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Noel Brown averaging 8.6.

The Minutemen have gone 7-9 against A-10 opponents. UMass is the A-10 leader with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Daniel Rivera averaging 7.3.

Saint Bonaventure averages 69.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 75.0 UMass allows. UMass scores 9.1 more points per game (73.8) than Saint Bonaventure gives up (64.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bonnies. Brown is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rivera is averaging 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Minutemen. Diggins is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

