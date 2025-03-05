Sabel, UC Davis Aggies take on the UC Irvine Anteaters

UC Davis Aggies (18-10, 12-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (19-9, 13-5 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (18-10, 12-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (19-9, 13-5 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Hernandez and UC Irvine host Tova Sabel and UC Davis in Big West action.

The Anteaters are 10-2 in home games. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Hernandez leads the Anteaters with 5.5 boards.

The Aggies are 12-6 against Big West opponents. UC Davis ranks fourth in college basketball with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 6.3.

UC Irvine averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 4.9 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 13.1 more points per game (67.3) than UC Irvine gives up to opponents (54.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Williams averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Hernandez is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Sabel is averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Norris is averaging 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 58.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 61.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

