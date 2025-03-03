Rutgers visits Kaufman-Renn and No. 20 Purdue

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-15, 7-11 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-15, 7-11 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Purdue hosts Rutgers after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 29 points in Purdue’s 76-66 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Boilermakers are 13-2 on their home court. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten with 16.1 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 8.6.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-11 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Purdue averages 77.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 76.5 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 6.9 more points per game (76.9) than Purdue gives up (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaufman-Renn is scoring 19.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Boilermakers. Smith is averaging 17.8 points, eight assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Dylan Harper is averaging 19.3 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Ace Bailey is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.