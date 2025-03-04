Rutgers visits Kaufman-Renn and No. 18 Purdue

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-15, 7-11 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-15, 7-11 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Purdue plays Rutgers after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 29 points in Purdue’s 76-66 win against the UCLA Bruins.

The Boilermakers are 13-2 in home games. Purdue is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 77.4 points while shooting 49.3% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-11 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Purdue makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (45.8%). Rutgers averages 6.9 more points per game (76.9) than Purdue gives up (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Kaufman-Renn is shooting 64.1% and averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dylan Harper is averaging 19.3 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Ace Bailey is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

