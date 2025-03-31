Rutgers star freshman Dylan Harper declares for NBA draft

Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper announced Monday he’s leaving college and entering the NBA draft. Harper made the announcement on ESPN’s…

Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper announced Monday he’s leaving college and entering the NBA draft.

Harper made the announcement on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

Harper, a 6-foot-6 point guard, is projected by many mock drafts to be selected right after Duke’s Cooper Flagg. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Scarlet Knights this season. Rutgers finished with a 15-17 record.

Harper got off to a hot start in November, scoring 36 points against Notre Dame, then 37 points the next day against Alabama.

He scored 34 points in an overtime win over Washington in February. In his final game of the season, he had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against Southern California.

