Rutgers Scarlet Knights play in Big Ten Tournament against the USC Trojans

USC Trojans (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-16, 8-12 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

USC Trojans (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-16, 8-12 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays in the Big Ten Tournament against USC.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-12 against Big Ten opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Rutgers has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trojans are 7-13 against Big Ten teams. USC ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Rutgers’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that USC gives up. USC averages 76.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 76.9 Rutgers gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Rutgers won 95-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Dylan Harper led Rutgers with 25 points, and Desmond Claude led USC with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is averaging 19.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Tyson Acuff is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Wesley Yates III is shooting 46.0% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Trojans: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.