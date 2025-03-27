Rutgers, Charleston (SC) square off in NIT

Charleston (SC) Cougars (25-7, 15-5 CAA) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-19, 3-16 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (25-7, 15-5 CAA) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-19, 3-16 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Charleston (SC) play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 3-16 against Big Ten teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Rutgers is 7-18 against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 15-5 against CAA teams. Charleston (SC) has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rutgers makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Charleston (SC) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Rutgers allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Adams is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. JoJo Lacey is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taryn Barbot is averaging 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.