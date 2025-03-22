Rutgers and Army meet in NIT

Army Black Knights (25-7, 16-5 Patriot) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-19, 3-16 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (25-7, 16-5 Patriot) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-19, 3-16 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Army play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 3-16 against Big Ten opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Rutgers averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Black Knights are 16-5 against Patriot teams. Army is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rutgers is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Rutgers allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Adams is scoring 17.9 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Scarlet Knights. JoJo Lacey is averaging 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the last 10 games.

Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.6 points and two steals for the Black Knights. Fiona Hastick is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 62.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

