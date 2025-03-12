Ruffin’s 29 lead Jackson State over Florida A&M 91-76 in SWAC Tournament quarterfinal

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 29 points to lead No. 2 seed Jackson State to a 91-76…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 29 points to lead No. 2 seed Jackson State to a 91-76 win against seventh-seeded Florida A&M on Wednesday night in a Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Ruffin had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Tigers (15-17), who won their sixth straight. Shannon Grant added 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Keiveon Hunt had 15 points.

Jackson State will move on to face the winner between Bethune-Cookman and Alcorn State on Friday.

The Rattlers (14-17) were led by Roderick Coffee III, who posted 30 points, five assists and two steals. Florida A&M also got 18 points from Jordan Chatman and Milton Matthews.

Ruffin scored 12 points in the first half to help put the Tigers ahead 46-31 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

