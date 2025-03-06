Ruffin puts up 20 as Jackson State knocks off UAPB 76-69

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin had 20 points in Jackson State’s 76-69 victory over UAPB on Thursday. Ruffin…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin had 20 points in Jackson State’s 76-69 victory over UAPB on Thursday.

Ruffin went 8 of 15 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (13-17, 13-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jayme Mitchell added 19 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had three steals. Romelle Mansel shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Golden Lions (6-24, 3-14) were led by Doctor Bradley, who recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Quentin Bolton Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds for UAPB. Caleb Jones had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

These two teams both play Saturday. Jackson State visits Mississippi Valley State and UAPB hosts Alcorn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.