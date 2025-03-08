Ruffin leads Jackson State against Mississippi Valley State after 20-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (13-17, 13-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-27, 1-16 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30…

Jackson State Tigers (13-17, 13-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-27, 1-16 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -22.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays Mississippi Valley State after Daeshun Ruffin scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 76-69 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-8 at home. Mississippi Valley State allows 81.3 points and has been outscored by 27.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 13-4 against conference opponents. Jackson State is fourth in the SWAC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 7.0.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 71.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 81.3 Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Jair Horton is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mansel is averaging 9.9 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.6 points, 23.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.