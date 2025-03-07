Rose leads UC Riverside against CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-22, 5-14 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (15-14, 11-8 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-22, 5-14 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (15-14, 11-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on CSU Fullerton after Makayla Rose scored 31 points in UC Riverside’s 77-74 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Highlanders have gone 8-3 in home games. UC Riverside has an 8-11 record against teams over .500.

The Titans have gone 5-14 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton has a 3-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UC Riverside is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 40.4% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has given up to its opponents (41.9%).

The Highlanders and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelley Duchemin is averaging 11 points for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Stanton is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Titans. Madelynn Muniz is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

