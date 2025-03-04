Romelle Mansel posts double-double to help Jackson State beat Prairie View A&M 88-74

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Romelle Mansel totaled 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Jackson State defeat Prairie View A&M…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Romelle Mansel totaled 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Jackson State defeat Prairie View A&M 88-74 on Monday night.

Mansel also had five assists for the Tigers (12-17, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shannon Grant finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Daeshun Ruffin hit all three of his 3-pointers and also scored 17.

Braelon Bush led the Panthers (5-25, 4-13) with 25 points. Elijah Terry and Marcel Bryant both had 13 points, two steals and two blocks.

Jackson State leads third-place Bethune-Cookman by a half-game and trails front-running Southern by two games with two games remaining in the regular season. Next up for the Tigers is a road game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday. Prairie View A&M hosts Texas Southern on Saturday in its regular-season finale.

