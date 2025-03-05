Roland leads UNLV against Wyoming after 24-point performance

UNLV Rebels (24-5, 16-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (19-10, 13-4 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV…

UNLV Rebels (24-5, 16-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (19-10, 13-4 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Wyoming after Meadow Roland scored 24 points in UNLV’s 89-56 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Cowgirls have gone 10-2 at home. Wyoming ranks sixth in the MWC in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Allyson Fertig paces the Cowgirls with 10.7 boards.

The Rebels are 16-1 against MWC opponents. UNLV has a 19-5 record against teams over .500.

Wyoming’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UNLV allows. UNLV averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Wyoming allows.

The Cowgirls and Rebels square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tess Barnes is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 9.7 points. Fertig is averaging 18.4 points and 11.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Aaliyah Alexander is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 11.1 points. Roland is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

