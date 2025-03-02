Robinson’s 16 help Manhattan knock off Niagara 85-70

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Wesley Robinson scored 16 points as Manhattan beat Niagara 85-70 on Sunday. Robinson shot 4 for…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Wesley Robinson scored 16 points as Manhattan beat Niagara 85-70 on Sunday.

Robinson shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Jaspers (15-12, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Devin Dinkins scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added seven assists. Shaquil Bender had 14 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Olumide Adelodun led the way for the Purple Eagles (10-19, 5-13) with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Niagara also got 15 points from Jaeden Marshall. Josiah Davis had 11 points.

These two teams both play Thursday. Manhattan hosts Sacred Heart and Niagara visits Saint Peter’s.

