Robert Morris Colonials play the Northern Kentucky Norse in Horizon Tournament

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-20, 8-12 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (14-15, 10-10 Horizon) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-20, 8-12 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (14-15, 10-10 Horizon)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays in the Horizon Tournament against Northern Kentucky.

The Colonials are 10-10 against Horizon opponents and 4-5 in non-conference play. Robert Morris is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Norse’s record in Horizon action is 8-12. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Meredith averaging 4.9.

Robert Morris is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 65.6 points per game, 3.9 more than the 61.7 Robert Morris allows.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Colonials. Isys Grady is averaging 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Macey Blevins averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Halle Idowu is shooting 47.0% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.