Robert Morris Colonials and Youngstown State Penguins meet in Horizon League Championship

Youngstown State Penguins (21-12, 15-7 Horizon League) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (25-8, 17-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -3; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on Youngstown State in the Horizon League Championship.

The Colonials have gone 17-5 against Horizon League teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Robert Morris has a 6-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Penguins’ record in Horizon League action is 15-7. Youngstown State ranks ninth in the Horizon League shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Robert Morris makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Youngstown State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Robert Morris gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Robert Morris won 72-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Kam Woods led Robert Morris with 17 points, and Juwan Maxey led Youngstown State with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Colonials. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

EJ Farmer is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Penguins. Maxey is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

