Robert McCray posts double-double as Jacksonville tops Eastern Kentucky 78-67 in ASUN quarterfinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray totaled 26 points and 10 rebounds to propel No. 4 seed Jacksonville to a 78-67 victory over fifth-seeded Eastern Kentucky on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

The Dolphins (19-12) will travel to play No. 2 seed North Alabama for a Thursday semifinal. Top-seeded Lipscomb will host No. 6 seed Queens University in Thursday’s other semifinal.

McCray also ha five assists for the Dolphins. Stephon Payne III and Zach Bell added 10 points apiece.

Devontae Blanton led the way for the Colonels (18-14) with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Mayar Wol added 14 points and Montavious Myrick pitched in with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

McCray scored 10 points in the first half and Jacksonville went into halftime trailing 41-30. Zimi Nwokeji scored Jacksonville’s final six points as they closed out an 11-point victory.

