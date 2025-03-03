Roach leads Baylor against TCU after 21-point game

Baylor Bears (17-12, 9-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-13, 9-9 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (17-12, 9-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-13, 9-9 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on TCU after Jeremy Roach scored 21 points in Baylor’s 71-61 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Horned Frogs have gone 14-2 at home. TCU ranks seventh in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Bears are 9-9 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

TCU is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is scoring 12.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the past 10 games.

Jayden Nunn averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Norchad Omier is shooting 53.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.