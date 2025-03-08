Rivera scores 21 as DePaul beats Georgetown 83-77, will meet again in Big East Tournament

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Rivera scored 21 points as DePaul beat Georgetown 83-77 on Saturday in a regular-season finale. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Rivera scored 21 points as DePaul beat Georgetown 83-77 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

The two teams will meet again in the first round of the Big East Tournament on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown is the seven-seed and DePaul is seeded 10th.

Rivera added nine rebounds and six assists for the Blue Demons (13-18, 4-16). CJ Gunn scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Layden Blocker shot 7 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Micah Peavy led the Hoyas (17-14, 8-12) in scoring, finishing with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Georgetown also got 17 points from Jayden Epps. Jordan Burks had nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

DePaul went into halftime leading Georgetown 38-34.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.