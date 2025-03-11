Rillie’s 13 lead Northern Colorado over Montana State in Big Sky Conference Tournament 72-45

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jaron Rillie had 13 points in Northern Colorado’s 72-45 victory against Montana State on Tuesday in…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jaron Rillie had 13 points in Northern Colorado’s 72-45 victory against Montana State on Tuesday in a semifinal game of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Northern Colorado will face the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal between No. 2 seed Montana and sixth-seeded Idaho on Wednesday night.

Rillie shot 5 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the top-seeded Bears (25-8). Brock Wisne scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Quinn Denker shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Bobcats (15-18) — seeded fifth — were led by Bryce Zephir, who recorded 11 points. Max Agbonkpolo added nine points for Montana State.

Northern Colorado led 29-17 at halftime and pulled away with a 15-2 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 24 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.