Rillie scores 20 as Northern Colorado knocks off Northern Arizona 83-73

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jaron Rillie’s 20 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Northern Arizona 83-73 on Saturday night.

Northern Colorado moved into a tie atop conference standings with Montana, which lost in overtime at Portland State on Saturday, with one game remaining in the regular season.

Rillie also contributed seven rebounds for the Bears (22-8, 14-3 Big Sky Conference). Langston Reynolds scored 20 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Isaiah Hawthorne had 16 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the foul line.

Trenton McLaughlin finished with 35 points and three steals for the Lumberjacks (16-14, 7-10). Jayden Jackson added 15 points for Northern Arizona. Carson Towt also had nine points, 14 rebounds and four steals.

