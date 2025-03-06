Riley and Cal Baptist host Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (12-17, 7-7 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-14, 7-7 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Tarleton State Texans (12-17, 7-7 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-14, 7-7 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -7.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Tarleton State after Tylen Riley scored 24 points in Cal Baptist’s 61-57 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Lancers have gone 9-5 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Texans are 7-7 in WAC play. Tarleton State ranks seventh in the WAC scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Ronnie Harrison Jr. averaging 8.3.

Cal Baptist is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 20.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Kendal Coleman is averaging 11.7 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

Chris Mpaka is averaging 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Texans. Bubu Benjamin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Texans: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.