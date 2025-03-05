Rider takes on Canisius for conference showdown

Rider Broncs (7-20, 5-13 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-20, 7-11 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (7-20, 5-13 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-20, 7-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Rider in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Golden Griffins are 3-10 on their home court. Canisius has a 3-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncs are 5-13 in conference matchups. Rider is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Canisius averages 54.9 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 64.6 Rider allows. Rider averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Canisius allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson is averaging 11.4 points for the Golden Griffins. Shariah Gailes is averaging 9.8 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games.

Gabby Turco is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Broncs. Winner Bartholomew is averaging 10.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 54.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

