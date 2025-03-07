Rider hosts Davis and Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-19, 6-13 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (12-18, 8-11 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-19, 6-13 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (12-18, 8-11 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays Rider after Josiah Davis scored 21 points in Niagara’s 78-68 overtime win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Broncs have gone 4-7 at home. Rider is seventh in the MAAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 4.1.

The Purple Eagles are 6-13 in conference play. Niagara ranks seventh in the MAAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Justice Smith averaging 2.2.

Rider’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Olumide Adelodun is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

