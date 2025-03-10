Rider Broncs square off against the Siena Saints in MAAC Tournament

Siena Saints (14-17, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Rider Broncs (13-18, 9-11 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (14-17, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Rider Broncs (13-18, 9-11 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on Siena in the MAAC Tournament.

The Broncs’ record in MAAC games is 9-11, and their record is 4-7 in non-conference play. Rider is 6-4 in one-possession games.

The Saints are 9-11 against MAAC opponents.

Rider averages 66.7 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 71.9 Siena gives up. Siena’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Rider has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Ingraham is averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Broncs. TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

