Richardson leads No. 8 Michigan State against No. 17 Michigan after 22-point outing

Michigan Wolverines (22-8, 14-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 16-3 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (22-8, 14-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 16-3 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State plays No. 17 Michigan after Jase Richardson scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 91-84 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Spartans have gone 14-1 at home. Michigan State ranks eighth in college basketball with 36.9 rebounds led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 7.8.

The Wolverines are 14-5 in Big Ten play. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten with 16.1 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 3.9.

Michigan State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Michigan has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Akins is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Spartans. Richardson is averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games.

Vladislav Goldin is averaging 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wolverines. Danny Wolf is averaging 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.