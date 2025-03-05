Richard leads Ball State against Buffalo after 29-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (23-5, 12-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (22-7, 14-2 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (23-5, 12-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (22-7, 14-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Buffalo after Alex Richard scored 29 points in Ball State’s 55-45 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Cardinals are 11-2 on their home court. Ball State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 12-4 against MAC opponents. Buffalo ranks third in college basketball scoring 41.7 points per game in the paint led by Kirsten Lewis-Williams averaging 18.0.

Ball State averages 72.5 points, 13.2 more per game than the 59.3 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 14.2 more points per game (74.6) than Ball State allows (60.4).

The Cardinals and Bulls match up Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madelyn Bischoff averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Richard is shooting 52.6% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis-Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bulls. Chellia Watson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.