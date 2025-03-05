Rice takes on conference foe Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (17-12, 7-9 AAC) at Rice Owls (13-17, 4-13 AAC) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Corey…

Wichita State Shockers (17-12, 7-9 AAC) at Rice Owls (13-17, 4-13 AAC)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Corey Washington and Wichita State visit Trae Broadnax and Rice in AAC play.

The Owls have gone 7-7 in home games. Rice ranks third in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Shockers are 7-9 against AAC opponents. Wichita State averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Rice is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Shockers square off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Owls. Caden Powell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell is averaging 15.3 points for the Shockers. Washington is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

