Rhode Island visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Green’s 30-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (17-11, 6-10 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-10, 11-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -10.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after David Green scored 30 points in Rhode Island’s 91-88 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Hawks have gone 12-4 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 6-10 in A-10 play. Rhode Island averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 75.3 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 74.4 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Thomas is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Rams. Green is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

