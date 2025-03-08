Rhode Island knocks off Fordham 86-67

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas had 20 points in Rhode Island’s 86-67 win against Fordham on Saturday. Thomas also…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas had 20 points in Rhode Island’s 86-67 win against Fordham on Saturday.

Thomas also had seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Rams (18-12, 7-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaden House scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jamarques Lawrence and Cam Estevez added 12 points apiece.

Jackie Johnson III finished with 19 points and three steals for the Rams (11-20, 3-15). Fordham also got 15 points and three steals from Japhet Medor. Jahmere Tripp also had 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. The loss is the eighth straight for the Rams.

House led the Rams with nine points in the first half to help put them up 41-32 at the break. Thomas scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

