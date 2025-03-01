Raynaud leads Stanford against SMU after 23-point game

SMU Mustangs (21-7, 12-5 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (18-10, 10-7 ACC) Stanford, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (21-7, 12-5 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (18-10, 10-7 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -1; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts SMU after Maxime Raynaud scored 23 points in Stanford’s 78-60 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Cardinal have gone 15-2 at home. Stanford is ninth in the ACC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Mustangs are 12-5 in ACC play. SMU has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Stanford averages 74.4 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 71.9 SMU allows. SMU scores 11.1 more points per game (82.1) than Stanford gives up to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kevin Miller is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Matt Cross is averaging 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

