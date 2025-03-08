Randolph’s 21 lead Saint Peter’s past Canisius 70-62

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Randolph’s 21 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Canisius 70-62 on Saturday in a regular-season…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Randolph’s 21 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Canisius 70-62 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Randolph shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Peacocks (12-16, 7-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mouhamed Sow added 10 points while shooting 3 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had 10 rebounds. Armoni Zeigler had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Golden Griffins (3-28, 3-17) were led by Tana Kopa, who recorded 22 points and two steals. Dylan Godfrey added 12 points and two blocks for Canisius. Cam Palesse also had eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.