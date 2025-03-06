Radford Highlanders square off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose in Big South Tournament

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-17, 7-9 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (19-12, 9-7 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 2:30 p.m.…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-17, 7-9 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (19-12, 9-7 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays Presbyterian in the Big South Tournament.

The Highlanders are 9-7 against Big South opponents and 10-5 in non-conference play. Radford is fifth in the Big South in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Josiah Harris paces the Highlanders with 7.3 boards.

The Blue Hose are 7-9 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Radford is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, the same percentage Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Radford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Brandon Maclin is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kory Mincy is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 14.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Kobe Stewart is averaging 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

