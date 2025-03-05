Radford Highlanders and Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs meet in Big South Tournament

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-17, 8-8 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (13-16, 10-6 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-17, 8-8 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (13-16, 10-6 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford and Gardner-Webb meet in the Big South Tournament.

The Highlanders are 10-6 against Big South opponents and 3-10 in non-conference play. Radford ranks third in the Big South with 11.5 assists per game led by Joi Williams averaging 2.5.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 8-8 against Big South teams. Gardner-Webb is eighth in the Big South with 10.6 assists per game led by Ashley Hawkins averaging 4.9.

Radford’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Radford allows.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 12.1 points for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elle Blatchford is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 12.1 points. Hawkins is averaging 19 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.