Quinnipiac plays in MAAC Tournament against the Iona

Iona Gaels (16-16, 13-8 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-12, 16-5 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Iona in the MAAC Tournament.

The Bobcats’ record in MAAC play is 16-5, and their record is 4-7 in non-conference games. Quinnipiac is sixth in the MAAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Savion Lewis averaging 6.2.

The Gaels are 13-8 in MAAC play. Iona has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Quinnipiac’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Iona gives up. Iona has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Quinnipiac won 79-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Amarri Monroe led Quinnipiac with 20 points, and Dejour Reaves led Iona with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monroe is averaging 17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bobcats. Paul Otieno is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Reaves is averaging 17 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Gaels. Adam Njie is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

