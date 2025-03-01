Quaintance, Arizona State Sun Devils square off against the Utah Utes

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-15, 4-13 Big 12) at Utah Utes (15-13, 7-10 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7…

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-15, 4-13 Big 12) at Utah Utes (15-13, 7-10 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Quaintance and Arizona State visit Gabe Madsen and Utah on Saturday.

The Utes have gone 14-3 in home games. Utah scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 4-13 in Big 12 play. Arizona State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Quaintance averaging 4.9.

Utah averages 74.8 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 74.3 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Utah gives up.

The Utes and Sun Devils meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madsen is averaging 15.6 points for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

BJ Freeman is averaging 13.7 points for the Sun Devils. Alston Mason is averaging 13.7 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 73.4 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

