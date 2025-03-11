Purdue’s Braden Smith, Spartans’ Tom Izzo win top awards in Big Ten’s voting for conference honors

Maryland's Derik Queen was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year by coaches and the media in voting coordinated by the conference.

Maryland's Derik Queen dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)(AP/Craig Pessman) Maryland's Derik Queen dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)(AP/Craig Pessman) ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Purdue’s Braden Smith was named the Big Ten player of the year and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo coach of the year by coaches and the media in voting coordinated by the conference. Smith and Izzo won the same honors from The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The coaches voted Penn State’s Ace Baldwin Jr. the defensive player of the year, Maryland’s Derik Queen the freshman of the year and Illinois’ Will Riley the sixth man of the year.

The coaches’ All-Big Ten first team was made up of Smith, Queen, Nebraska’s Brice Williams, Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn and Wisconsin’s John Tonje. The coaches’ second team included Michigan’s Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf, Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia, Northwestern’s Nick Martinelli and Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton.

The media’s first team included Goldin, Williams, Kaufman-Renn, Smith and Tonje. The second team was made up of Queen, Wolf, Garcia, Martinelli and Thornton.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.