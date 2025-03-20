Purdue plays High Point in first round of NCAA Tournament

High Point Panthers (29-5, 17-2 Big South) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (22-11, 14-8 Big Ten) Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 12:40 p.m.…

High Point Panthers (29-5, 17-2 Big South) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (22-11, 14-8 Big Ten)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Purdue plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against High Point.

The Boilermakers have gone 14-8 against Big Ten teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Purdue scores 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Panthers’ record in Big South action is 17-2. High Point is second in the Big South scoring 82.2 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

Purdue makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). High Point has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 20.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 15.2 points, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Kezza Giffa is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 85.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

