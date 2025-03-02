Purdue hosts Indiana after Jones’ 32-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-18, 3-14 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-18, 3-14 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Indiana after Rashunda Jones scored 32 points in Purdue’s 92-85 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Boilermakers are 8-8 in home games. Purdue averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hoosiers are 9-8 against conference opponents. Indiana scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Purdue scores 63.6 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 63.7 Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 69.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 75.2 Purdue gives up.

The Boilermakers and Hoosiers meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is scoring 10.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Boilermakers. Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games.

Yarden Garzon averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Sydney Parrish is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

