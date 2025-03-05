Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play in Horizon Tournament against the Wright State Raiders

Wright State Raiders (10-21, 8-13 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (23-7, 18-2 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Wright State Raiders (10-21, 8-13 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (23-7, 18-2 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Wright State play in the Horizon Tournament.

The Mastodons’ record in Horizon play is 18-2, and their record is 5-5 in non-conference games. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Ross averaging 4.2.

The Raiders are 8-13 in Horizon play. Wright State is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 76.2 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 71.7 Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 63.9 points per game, 4.5 more than the 59.4 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mastodons. Sydney Freeman is averaging 11.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Amaya Staton is averaging 11.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

