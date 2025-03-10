Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play in Horizon Tournament against the Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland State Vikings (24-8, 15-6 Horizon) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (24-7, 19-2 Horizon) Indianapolis; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Cleveland State Vikings (24-8, 15-6 Horizon) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (24-7, 19-2 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Cleveland State in the Horizon Tournament.

The Mastodons’ record in Horizon games is 19-2, and their record is 5-5 in non-conference games. Purdue Fort Wayne leads college basketball with 52.2 points in the paint. Tia Morgan leads the Mastodons averaging 6.0.

The Vikings are 15-6 in Horizon play. Cleveland State is 8-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 16.5 more points per game (75.6) than Purdue Fort Wayne allows (59.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Freeman is averaging 11 points and two steals for the Mastodons. Lauren Ross is averaging 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

Destiny Leo averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Mickayla Perdue is shooting 41.9% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

